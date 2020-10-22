The Daily Ardmoreite

Jennie Lou McGehee

Graveside services for Jennie Lou McGehee, 67, of Marietta, Okla., will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta. Officiating will be Alvin Freeman with Chase Green assisting.

Jennie Lou was born Nov. 6, 1952, in Gainesville, Texas, the daughter of Jack McGehee and Geneva (Green) McGehee. She died Oct. 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital of Ardmore.

Jennie Lou was a lifelong resident of Southern Oklahoma. She was a graduate of the Marietta High School Class of 1971. She continued her education at Southeastern Oklahoma State University graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1976. Jennie Lou worked for the State of Oklahoma in Social Services for 30 years. Upon retirement, she helped her parents on their family farm and she cared for them in their later years. Jennie Lou attended Marietta Church of Christ. She was an avid music fan and loved animals, especially schnauzers.

Survivors include Aunt Loonita McGehee; eight cousins, Preston L. McGehee, Greg McGehee, Jane Van Wye, Janet Foster, Darrell McGehee, Leslie Miller, Preston H. McGehee, and Paul Ruth; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thomas McGehee.

Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Ruth, Garrett McGehee, Briggom McGehee, and Caleb McGehee. Special friends are Betsy Eddowes, Roger Tally, Heather Sanders, Kristie Hollond, Cecil Gomez, and Lyle Drew Almy.

The family suggests any memorial contributions to be made to the Ardmore Animal Shelter.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

