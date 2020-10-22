The Daily Ardmoreite

Melissa Mangham

Melissa (Priddy) Mangham was born Dec. 13, 1962, in Fort Worth, Texas. She passed from this life on Oct. 17, 2020, at the age of 57.

Melissa graduated from Cameron High School in the class of 1981. She moved to Ardmore, in 1990. She enrolled at Murray State College and graduated in 1992 and then she went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from OU in 1994.

On July 30, 1994, she married Donald Mangham in Ardmore. She was involved in many community events including Taste of Ardmore, Festival of Lights, Leadership Ardmore, Class of 2010-2011 and volunteered with Main Street. Melissa loved her grandchildren and loved to go shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Mangham of the home; daughter, Kristin Duncan and her husband, Dustin of Fontana, Calif.; mother, Sue Priddy of Ardmore; brother, Randy Priddy and his wife, Nicole of Liberty, Texas; sister, Patti Priddy and her wife, Melissa of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Logan Waldron and Collette Duncan.

A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Craddock Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.