Rev. Theodore Roosevelt Anderson

MILO — Family and friends will celebrate the life of the Rev. Theodore Roosevelt Anderson at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at St. Paul Baptist Church, Milo. Rev. Alonzo Anderson, is Eulogist. Rev. Ricky McGee will officiate. Interment will follow in Jehovah Cemetery. He left this world of sorrows Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from Southbrook Healthcare Facility. Theodore was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Milo, Okla., to Allie Anderson and Eliza (Caldwell) Anderson. He grew up in the Milo community and attended the Lone Oak High School. He was a Korean War Veteran who served his country from March 17, 1952 to Jan. 14, 1955. He received an honorable discharge and a Purple Heart Award. At an early age, he accepted Christ as his personal Savior. He married the love of his life, the former Claudette McGee, May 29, 1954, in Ardmore. He accepted his call into the ministry and initially pastored Calvary Baptist Church in Gene Autry for 31 years and Madill’s First Baptist Church five years. His final tenure as Pastor was Greater St. Paul in Milo until his retirement 19 years later. Rev. Anderson departed his mortal life at the age of 91 years. He is preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers and sisters-in-law, Tandy Jackson, AG, Alvin, J.T. (Lizzie), Cordell, Roy Ed (Mazell), and Ray (Liz); four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Tillie (J.W.) Scott, Hearsey (Lester) Wright, Birdie Stevenson, and Allie D. (L.B.) Harris. He leaves to forever cherish his memories his wife of 66 years, Claudette, a daughter, Debra Scott, of the home, a son, Steve (Brenda) Anderson, of Lone Grove; three grandsons, Andre Scott and Jimmy Scott of Ardmore, Craig Anderson of Lone Grove; eight great-grandchildren; a special friend in Christ, Randall Richards; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends, including six sisters-in-law, and four brothers-in-law Lucy Anderson, Ardmore, Ola Bell Abram, Oklahoma City, Alvis (Peter) Knight, Ardmore, Modean (Alva) Mims, Milo, Barbara (Dwight) Anderson, Woodford, and Ernsby (Carolyn) McGee, of Tipton, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bearers of the Bier are Jamarcus Mills, Corey Anderson, Floyd Anderson, Calvin Knight, Rodney Wright and Kenny Anderson. Bearers of floral arrangements are Valerie Pegues, Videla Gay, Lynn Johnson, Regena Glover, Pamela Young and Paula Russell.

Visitation will be held Friday in the Funeral Home Chapel from 10 until 6 p.m. Those attending the services are reminded to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional services are entrusted to the Care of Kirk Funeral Home.