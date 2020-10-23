Death notices for Friday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Ardmore
Annette Harrison, 61, Ardmore, retired cashier, died Oct. 19, 2020. Services to be scheduled at a later date. (Harvey-Douglas)
Coleman
Aaron Brent Keel, 49, died Oct. 18, 2020, at his home in Coleman. Services were held on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Sandy Creek Cemetery in Fillmore with Rev. Allen Beck officiating. (Tishomingo)
Tishomingo
Verna Kathryn Watzelt, 83, Tishomingo, sales clerk, died Oct. 20, 2020. Services are 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home, Tishomingo. (DeArman-Clark)
Wilmer "Dean" Wheeler, 85, machinist, died at his home on Oct. 21, 2020. No services are planned at this time. (Tishomingo)