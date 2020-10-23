Death notices for Friday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Annette Harrison, 61, Ardmore, retired cashier, died Oct. 19, 2020. Services to be scheduled at a later date. (Harvey-Douglas)

Coleman

Aaron Brent Keel, 49, died Oct. 18, 2020, at his home in Coleman. Services were held on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Sandy Creek Cemetery in Fillmore with Rev. Allen Beck officiating. (Tishomingo)

Tishomingo

Verna Kathryn Watzelt, 83, Tishomingo, sales clerk, died Oct. 20, 2020. Services are 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home, Tishomingo. (DeArman-Clark)

Wilmer "Dean" Wheeler, 85, machinist, died at his home on Oct. 21, 2020. No services are planned at this time. (Tishomingo)