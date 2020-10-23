The Daily Ardmoreite

Kathryn Audrey (Cook) Milburn

Kathryn Audrey (Cook) Milburn was born on Oct. 17, 1932, to Franklin and Quannah Cook of Marlow. Kathryn departed this life due to complications of dementia at the age of 88. She attended Marlow High School. In 1950 she married Clarence "Red" Milburn. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2006. She was brought up with traditional values and learned the skills that a woman of her era should — sewing, cooking, embroidery, and housekeeping. She was a good seamstress, but cooking was the skill at which she most excelled. Her homemade apple butter is legendary among family and friends. During the 48 years of Red's business she did the bookkeeping. She worked outside the home at the Village Den boutique and Fashion-TwoTwenty/Lady Finelle Cosmetic in Ardmore. Lake Murray held a special place in her memories. Water skiing, camping, and boating from docks that floated in sheltered coves were huge parts of her life. She especially loved the time she spent with her niece Denise Cook of Duncan. They always had great fun together. Party clothes, high heels, and dancing at the Moose Lodge were just a few of the activities she loved. The mountains of Colorado and the area around Durango were special as she and Red, along with her beloved dog, Prissy, traveled there often.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Marlow Cemetery under the direction of the Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Janie Patton of Maine; brother, Harold Cook of Duncan.

She is survived by her son Greg Milburn of Ardmore; her daughter, Darla Wiser and husband Ralph of Mustang; brother Kenneth Cook and wife Doris of Duncan; sister-in-law Joanie Cook of Duncan; grandson Chris Milburn of Memphis, Tenn.; granddaughter Wendy Malone of El Reno; grandson Christopher Wiser of Salem, Ore.; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and too many nieces and nephews to name. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Gregston Nursing and Rehabilitation caregivers who provided tender and loving care for her during these last few years. She loved us all and she will be missed. May she rest in peace until we meet again.

Family visitation will be Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Callaway Smith Cobb Funeral Home in Marlow, Okla.

