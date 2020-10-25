The Daily Ardmoreite

Charles A. Fisher

Charles A. Fisher, a resident of Oklahoma City, was born March 17, 1932 in Durwood, Okla., to Earl Britton & Sadie Jane (Gulledge) Fisher. He passed away Oct. 20, 2020 in Oklahoma City at the age of 88 years.

Charles served in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon returning to Oklahoma, he and LaWanda Johnson, of Sulphur, were married in September 1952. They later made their home in Oklahoma City, where Charles enjoyed his lifelong career as a heavy equipment operator. He worked on many of the major buildings in downtown Oklahoma City. He retired from the AFL-CIO in the mid 1990's.

Charles loved being around family, especially his two grandsons Shawn and Ryan Shaha. And he enjoyed reminiscing about his youth with his brothers and sisters. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife LaWanda (Johnson) Fisher; Daughter and son-in-law: Gail Shaha and Ken; two grandchildren: Shawn Shaha and Ryan Shaha and wife Carrie. Two great-grandchildren Sarah Shaha and Rachael Shaha, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers: Jack Earl Fisher, John Fisher, Jim Fisher, Bill Fisher, Mayburn Fisher, and Weldon Fisher, Sisters: Loless Bronaugh and Loretta Myers.

Due to COVID, a graveside memorial service in Davis will be scheduled at a later date.