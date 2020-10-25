Death notices for Sunday
DEATHS
Ardmore
Donna Lee Elmore, 86, Ardmore, retired owner Sanfords Restaurant, died Oct. 24, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)
Evelyn Yevon Smith, 59, Ardmore, died Oct. 19, 2020. Services to be scheduled at a later date. (Harvey-Douglas)
Dallas
John T. Hollar, 66, Marietta, Director Emeritus of Christ For the Nations, died Oct. 22, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Christ For the Nations Institute, 3315 Conway Street Dallas, TX 75224. Interment will be at New Resthaven Cemetery – Gainesville, Texas. (Flanagan-Watts)
Davis
Hazel Lenora Irons, 93, died Oct. 21, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Davis. (Hale’s)
Janice Rogers, 79, died Oct. 22, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)
Springer
Linda Montgomery, 72, retired Paraprofessional, died Oct. 23, 2020, in Tulsa. Services are 2 p.m. Oct. 29, 2020, at First Southern Baptist Church, Springer. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28, 2020, at funeral home. (Craddock)
Sulphur
Wanda Jean “Jeannie” Malloy, 80, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sulphur. (Hale’s)
Wilson
Elmer "Corky" Gene Croan, Sr., 83, of Wilson, Mechanic, died Oct. 23, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)