Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Donna Lee Elmore, 86, Ardmore, retired owner Sanfords Restaurant, died Oct. 24, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Evelyn Yevon Smith, 59, Ardmore, died Oct. 19, 2020. Services to be scheduled at a later date. (Harvey-Douglas)

Dallas

John T. Hollar, 66, Marietta, Director Emeritus of Christ For the Nations, died Oct. 22, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Christ For the Nations Institute, 3315 Conway Street Dallas, TX 75224. Interment will be at New Resthaven Cemetery – Gainesville, Texas. (Flanagan-Watts)

Davis

Hazel Lenora Irons, 93, died Oct. 21, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Davis. (Hale’s)

Janice Rogers, 79, died Oct. 22, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)

Springer

Linda Montgomery, 72, retired Paraprofessional, died Oct. 23, 2020, in Tulsa. Services are 2 p.m. Oct. 29, 2020, at First Southern Baptist Church, Springer. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28, 2020, at funeral home. (Craddock)

Sulphur

Wanda Jean “Jeannie” Malloy, 80, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sulphur. (Hale’s)

Wilson

Elmer "Corky" Gene Croan, Sr., 83, of Wilson, Mechanic, died Oct. 23, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)