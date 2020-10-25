The Daily Ardmoreite

Jose M. Guerra

Funeral mass for Jose M. Guerra of Marietta, Okla., are set for 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Marietta, with Father Oby Zunmas officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Jose was born Feb. 25, 1934, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Brijido Guerra and Ramona (Mendoza) Guerra. He passed away at his residence on Oct. 22, 2020 at the age of 86.

Jose grew up in El Paso graduating from Jefferson High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on Sept. 3, 1952 during the Korean War. Jose married the love of his life Maria Elena Hernandez on March 1, 1971 in El Paso. She preceded him in death on Dec. 14, 2014. In 1981, they migrated to Love County where they raised their 11 children. Jose attended the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. He enjoyed riding around and buying his snacks, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include four sons, Jose Hernandez, Chano Barrientos, Arturo Guerra, and Ricardo Guerra; seven daughters, Felipa Hidalgo, Virginia Austin, Evarista Hernandez, Graciela Fonseca, Veronica Flores, Susana Hernandez, and Maria Rincon; 43 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Manuela Mendoza Guerra.

Serving as pallbearers are Deven Rincon, Ricardo Guerra, Joshua Jacob Guerra, Arturo Guerra, Luciano Barrientos, and Richard Fonseca.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and rosary will start at 7 p.m. For visitation, rosary, and service, please bring your mask, they are required.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.