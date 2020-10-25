The Daily Ardmoreite

Zack Neal Tate

Zack Neal Tate, 73, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Heart of Hospice, Baptist Health Center in Ft. Smith, Ark. He was born on Jan. 30, 1947 in Durant, Okla., to the late Zack E. and Opal Hicks Tate. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law Warren S. Harrell and his grandparents Don and Odelia (Goforth) Tate and J.E. and Ida (Neal) Hicks. He is survived by his wife Patricia Lynne (Harrell) Tate, daughters Tara Lyn Tate and Patricia Ann Tate, and mother-in-law Colleen Harrell, all of Poteau.

Arrangements are under the care of Edwards Funeral Home, Ft. Smith. There will be no services as per the wishes of the deceased.

Zack attended Dickson High School in Ardmore. He also attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University where he received a bachelor's degree and later did graduate work at both SOSU and Colorado State University. After college he taught high school science and coached football, basketball and track at Marietta High School. He then opened Zack Tate Real Estate and Auction Company in Marietta and later moved the business to Austin, Texas and finally to McAlester, Okla. During this time he assisted in the first embryo transplants ever performed on Simmental cattle and he was also instrumental in bringing pari-mutual horse racing to the state of Oklahoma. He owned Tate Realty in Ada, Okla., where he served as president and vice president of the Ada Board of Realtors and was named Realtor of the Year in 1994. From Ada he moved to El Paso, Texas and finally returned to Oklahoma, settling in Poteau.

Over the years he was active in community organizations like Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, and sponsored many charity events and auctions such as Special Olympics, 4-H Club, Booster Club, Youth livestock events, and youth athletics. He was an avid quail hunter and loved training and racing quarter horses.