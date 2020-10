Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Bromide

Ricky Wayne Martin, 57, Tishomingo, road foreman, died Oct. 22, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Camp Simpson in Bromide, Okla. Interment was at Pontotoc Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)

Burneyville

Dolly Bone, 74, Thackerville, Love County Treasurer, died Oct. 25, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Burneyville Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Sulphur

Mickey W. Warren, 76, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Crossway Baptist Church. (DeArman)

Wilson

Rhonda Jean (Slawson) Hager, 61, of Healdton, Braums clerk, died Oct. 25, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Wednesday at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson (Alexander Gray - Wilson)