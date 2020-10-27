The Daily Ardmoreite

Linda Kaye Bowman Montgomery

Linda Kaye Bowman Montgomery, 72, of Springer, Okla., passed away on Oct. 23, 2020. She was ready and willing to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We know that she is free from pain, worry and is at peace in her eternal rest.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at First Southern Baptist Church of Springer with Rev. Mike Johnston officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Cemetery of Woodford, Okla. Family visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at funeral home.

Linda was born in Sapulpa to Raymon Cecil Bowman and Virginia Margaret Hayes on Nov. 8, 1947. She graduated from Jenks High School. Linda attended college at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Okla. She was introduced to Gary Kent Montgomery in Ardmore and married him on July 5, 1969.

She worked as a paraprofessional and cook in the Springer Schools cafeteria for many years and on the production line for Ardmore Manufacturing as a clothing inspector. She was a 4-H leader, a member of the Springer First Southern Baptist Church, cooked for Falls Creek Church Camp and enjoyed traveling on church mission trips. Linda loved watching her grandchildren grow up, eating at El Chico’s weekly with girlfriends, helping with the Springer Firemen’s BBQ and pitched in whenever help was needed in her local community. Linda is especially remembered for her cornbread dressing that she prepared for every holiday meal. She demonstrated love and compassion in her actions and words. She was a kind soul that was a devout Christian.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Millie Ann Boone Bowman; brother, Donald Raymond Bowman; granddaughter, Bethany Jo Montgomery.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Montgomery of the home; brother, Gregory Thomas Bowman; children, Kenna Guynn and her husband, Steve, Kenneth Montgomery and his wife, Lori, Troy Montgomery and his wife, Sarah; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and numerous friends in the Springer community.

Pallbearers will be Ty Montgomery, Brock Montgomery, Jake Montgomery, Holden Guynn, Adam Montgomery and Daniel Montgomery. Honorary pallbearer will be Steve Guynn.

Memorials may be made to the Carter County 4-H or First Southern Baptist Church Ladies Auxiliary.

