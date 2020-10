The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Healdton

Robert Allen Howard, 72, of Healdton, oilfield services, died Oct. 24, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Friday at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Healdton (Alexander Gray - Healdton)

Sulphur

Johnny DeWayne Morris, 56, died Oct. 25, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Dougherty Cemetery, Dougherty. (Hale’s)