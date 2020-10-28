The Daily Ardmoreite

Lani (Shushi) Marris

Lani (Shushi) Marris, age 66, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, in Wilson, Okla. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at McAlister Cemetery with The Reverend Vincent Baptist officiating.

Lani was born on July 31, 1954, to Leonard Marris and Florene (Jefferson) Marris, in Lawton, Okla. He attended and graduated from Plainview High School Class of 1972. Lani worked doing general labor for most of his life. He loved music and Neil Young was his favorite artist. He loved reading any time he could and especially loved true stories about the trail of tears.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, brothers: Darrell Marris, Jonathan Marris, Harry Marris, and Roger Marris, and sisters; Priscilla Nan Marris and Lisa Christine Marris.

Lani is survived by his daughter, Deidra Marris, four grandchildren; Stratton, Aspen, Briar and Hollyn, eight siblings; Arlie Marris and wife, Jackie, Tony Marris, Phil Marris and wife, Mary, Tammy Marris, Wendell Marris and wife, Lawanda, Kendell Marris and wife, Cassandra, Stefanie Brown and husband, Edward Jr., and Latitsha Royal and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be his family.

