Death notices for Thursday

DEATHS

Fillmore

Dorothy Green, 88, Tishomingo, teacher’s aide, died Oct. 22, 2020. Services are 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Sandy Creek Presbyterian Church, Fillmore. (DeArman-Clark)

Sulphur

Clarence Dewayne Leming, 87, died Oct. 27, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at First Freewill Baptist Church, Sulphur. (Hale’s)

Tishomingo

Glenn David Trammell, 71, Tishomingo, supervising mechanic, died Oct. 22, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, Tishomingo. (DeArman-Clark)