Death notices for Thursday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Fillmore
Dorothy Green, 88, Tishomingo, teacher’s aide, died Oct. 22, 2020. Services are 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Sandy Creek Presbyterian Church, Fillmore. (DeArman-Clark)
Sulphur
Clarence Dewayne Leming, 87, died Oct. 27, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at First Freewill Baptist Church, Sulphur. (Hale’s)
Tishomingo
Glenn David Trammell, 71, Tishomingo, supervising mechanic, died Oct. 22, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, Tishomingo. (DeArman-Clark)