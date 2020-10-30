The Daily Ardmoreite

Hildred Benson

Funeral services for Hildred Benson, age 97, are Saturday at 11 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Hickory Cemetery, Woodford. The Rev. Tyrone Turner will eulogize and Dr. Wayne Lawson will officiate the Celebration. Those attending the services are reminded to social distance and wear a mask.

A lifelong resident of Carter County, she was born in the Woodford Community to Simon Anderson and Marie Roberts Anderson. Her parents and each of her siblings predeceased her, L.G. Abram Jackson, Ledonia Pickens, Vivian Howard, Leon Anderson and Robert Anderson, also a bonus son, Ronald Johnson. Hildred attended grade school at St. John in Woodford and graduated from Tatums High School in 1942. She entered Cosmetology Beauty School at Nyla Jewel Butler Beauty College and became a licensed beautician and worked in Ardmore her entire life as a beautician until she retired. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and united with Mt. Olive Baptist Church and later moved her membership to Mt. Zion Church in Ardmore. She remained faithful and dedicated to the Lord at Mt. Zion for 75 years. She was involved with all facets of the Church, serving as Church Financial Secretary, a beautiful Soprano Voice in the Choir, attended the teaching department and the Mission. Hildred and W.C. Abram were married in the mid 40’s and welcomed a daughter, Shelia, into their family. Hildred and Willie ‘Bill’ Benson were married in Marietta, Love County. He was deceased in 1988. Hildred departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from a Hospital in Tulsa.

She is survived by a daughter, Shelia Hooks (Ralph), of Tulsa, their three children, five great-grands, numerous bonus children whom she dearly loved; nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives, friends and acquaintances.

Her body may be viewed at Kirk Funeral Home Chapel Friday beginning at 1 p.m. Nephews will serve as Casket Bearers, nieces as Flower Bearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be sent to Hickory Cemetery in care of Sheila Hooks, 716 N. Xenophon Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74127. Professional Services are entrusted to the care of Kirk Funeral Home.