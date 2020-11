Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Bobbi Childers, 62, of Ardmore, died Oct. 31, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Gracie Bell Clark, 82, Ardmore, died Oct. 31, 2020. Services pending. (Harvey-Douglas)

Steven Patrick Shelley, 39, of Ardmore, Expert Tech Mechanic, died Oct. 24, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mary Niblack Baptist Church. (Alexander Gray-Wilson)

Kay Youderian, 75, Ardmore, retired teacher, died Oct. 29, 2020. Services pending. (Craddock)

Marietta

Kenneth Duffy, 72, Marietta, retired machine operator, died Oct. 30, 2020. No services scheduled. (Flanagan-Watts)