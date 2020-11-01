The Daily Ardmoreite

Helen Carpenter

A memorial service for Helen Carpenter is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the St. Philips Episcopal Church in Ardmore with Father Mike Stephenson officiating. The family will host a visitation on Tuesday evening at the Craddock Funeral Home from 6-7 p.m.

Helen was born July 28, 1934 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada to Edwin Frances and Verona Elizabeth (Ward) Blunt. She passed this life peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020 at home in Ardmore. She and Martin William Dalby were married on Dec. 19, 1952 in Seattle. She was blessed with three children. She was remarried on June 17, 1976 to Charles Edward Carpenter in Gainesville, Texas. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1992.

Helen worked many years as the office clerk and did the insurance billing for Doctors Becker and Snedegar. Everyone that knew Helen knew she loved spending time with family, having long talks with friends on the phone. She enjoyed singing along with classic country music and one local country star. She was strong, beautiful and had a quick wit and loving personality.

Helen is survived by her son: Gordon William Dalby and wife Kate of Madison, Wis., Daughters, Cheryl Ann Morris and her husband Phillip, Nancy Sjulin and her husband John, both of Ardmore; sister, Alice Lefebure of London Ontario, Canada. Five grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Elizabeth, Jessica and Nathan. And seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles and siblings, Verona Kornelson, Muriel Fornwald, Edno Wunson, Thelma Robinson, Genevieve Blunt, Ted Blunt, Mary Dyke, Ada Walden.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Matt Olson, Tucker Brown, Matthew Morris, Nathan Dalby, Stan Marshall and Lee Card.

The family would like to thank her caretaker, Heavenly Stinson and Cross Timbers Hospice for the care they gave and giving her the ability to stay at home.

Memorials may be left to St Philips Episcopal Church, 516 McLish, Ardmore, Ok. or Cross Timbers Hospice. 207 “C” Street NW.

