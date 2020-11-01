The Daily Ardmoreite

Mark Steven Baker

A memorial service for Mark Steven Baker is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Bruce Kirby officiating.

Mark was born Feb. 13, 1962 in Carmi, Ill., to Derwood and Midge (Perkins) Baker. He passed this life on Oct. 27, 2020 at his home in Enid. He worked in the Oil Industry for Aegis Chemical Solutions. He had lived in Ardmore for 16 years before moving back to Enid six years ago. He was of the Southern Baptist Faith.

He is survived by his parents, Midge and Derwood Baker of Woodlawn, Ill., sons; Tony Baker of Woodlawn, Demitri Baker of Providence, R.I., Darius Baker of Norman, Daughter; Heather Rifken of Boston. Brothers; Greg Baker and his wife Tara of Houston, Tim Baker and his wife Misty of St. Louis; girlfriend for 12 years April Hawkins of Ringling, his ex-wife, and the mother to Heather, Demitri and Darius, Louisa Baker and grandson Jackson.

Mark was an adventurous man, and when he wasn’t working on his farm or riding his Harley, he was listening to Joe Bonamossa or Pink Floyd. He had a love for seafood, and a ferocity for his hobbies with the goal always being to earn a mastery. The only thing he loved more than shooting his rifles or drinking a martini was spending time with his family and looking at pictures of his grandson, Jackson.

Online condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.