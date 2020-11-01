The Daily Ardmoreite

Penny L. Downing

Penny L. Downing, 72, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, while living at Montereau.

Born Aug. 29, 1948, in Ardmore, she was the daughter of the late Quintin Little and Carrie Lou Little Davis.

Penny attended Ardmore High School before earning a degree in education from the University of Tulsa. While completing her studies at TU she married her childhood sweetheart, best friend, and soulmate, the late Robert Downing, also of Ardmore. They were married over 40 years.

Upon graduation, Penny began her career in education, teaching at Nathan Hale High School. She was also active in her family’s oil and gas business, The Quintin Little Companies, and worked with her husband in the real estate business.

But what Penny was better known for and passionate about were the various charitable organizations in which she participated. Among her activities: she chaired the Opera Ball in 1986; was a member of Resonance and served as its President; was active in The Junior League of Tulsa; and chaired the Peggy V. Helmrich Distinguished Author Award. She was a proud member of the Harvard Avenue Church of Christ and Southern Hills Country Club.

Penny loved being outside, whether tending to her garden full of flowers and tomatoes or playing golf with her friends.

She was an exuberant and talented hostess, and her dinners were spiced with wit, storytelling, and her irrepressible laughter. She loved her family. She loved her friends. She loved life.

Penny is survived by her son Ward and his wife Annie of Austin, Texas, and their three children: Avery (14), Freddie (12) and Alice (8), and daughter Carrie of Tulsa, and her three children: Penny Lou (13), Franklin (12) and Elizabeth Ann (9).

In addition to her husband Robert, she was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Jud and Scott Little.

There will be a private service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa on Thursday morning, November 5 for family and close friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the team at Montereau for their care, encouragement and comfort provided over the last few years.