Wesley James Webb

Services for Wesley James Webb, 89, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Cheek Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Ron Elmore. Burial will follow at Cheek Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family has asked those in attendance to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be held Monday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Wesley was born May 24, 1931, in Abner, Okla., the son of the late Elzie W. and Emma Giles Webb and passed from life to life eternal Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 89 years, 5 months and 6 days at his Lone Grove residence surrounded by his family.

Raised in the Graham and Clemscott area of Carter County, Wesley worked in the oilfields for many years. He married the former Nellie Jean Pike May 23, 1986, in Gainesville, Texas and she preceded him in death on Aug. 10, 2003. He was also preceded in death by a son Wilburn, grandson Aaron Webb and brothers Walter, Virgil, Cecil, Kirby and Clinton Webb.

Wesley enjoyed hunting in his leisure time and was a member of the Cheek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughters, Pamela Seymour and husband Chuck; Sonya Ritter, Kira Webb, Sandra Ward and husband Randy and Judy Harris. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services are entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Words of comfort to the family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.