The Daily Ardmoreite

Bobbi June (Harris) Childers

Bobbi June (Harris) Childers was born on Nov. 17, 1957, to Dorothy June (West) and Richard Bob Harris in Ardmore. She passed from this life on Oct. 31, 2020, at the age of 62.

Bobbi was a lifelong resident of the Ardmore area. She graduated in the class of 1976 from Ardmore High School. On June 27, 1975, she married Ronald “Cowboy” Childers. They had two daughters, Shanna and Sheree. They were members of the New Hope Church of God. She graduated from Murray State College where she became an RN in 1991. She went to work at Mercy Memorial in Ardmore. She was exceptional in her position and loved by not only her patients and their families, but by her coworkers and doctors as well. She had such compassion that flowed from her so as to make everyone feel safe and cared for. After a while she was forced to retire due to health reasons. Even though she could no longer work full time, she joined the volunteer Pink Ladies Auxiliary Group as the hospital where she spent time in the surgery waiting room, being with families who anxiously awaited news of their loved ones. A year ago she decided to return to part-time work at Chick-fil-A. Bobbi only worked there a few months but loved meeting and helping people there during the lunch hour.

Bobbi loved sewing, crafting, and cooking. Bobbi or better known as Nana “B” to her grandchildren, loved and adored each one of them. She was also the Ladies Ministry Leader at New Hope. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bobbi was preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Childers; parents Richard “Bob” and Dorothy “June” Harris; and sister-in-law Terri Harris.

She is survived by her daughters Shanna Kerley and her husband Walter of Wilson and Sheree Childers and her fiance Chance Gage of Wilson; brother Chris Harris; grandchildren Shaylea Norman and her husband Colby, Deaven Kerley, Zoey Kerley, Robbi Walling, Adley Walling, and Whitley Renea; and great-grandchildren Bryson Norman and Maelea Norman.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5th at the New Hope Church of God with Robert Peterson and Nathan Gauwitz officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Chris Harris, Walter Kerley, Chance Gage, Deaven Kerley, Gabriel Harris, and Colby Norman will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.