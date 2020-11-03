The Daily Ardmoreite

Clifford “Bud” Rhoads

Clifford “Bud” Rhoads was born Dec. 12, 1931, to Mary Ellen (Bryant) and Roy Herman Rhoads in Grandfield, Okla. He passed from this life on Nov. 2, 2020, at the age of 88.

Bud grew up in Randlett, Okla., where he graduated from Big Pasture High School in the class of 1949. Upon graduation he attended Cameron University before enrolling at Oklahoma A&M. On Dec. 24, 1953, he married the love of his life, Vallene Perryman in Burkburnett, Texas. In 1956, Bud began working for the Soil Conservation and remained there until his retirement. Bud and Val were members of the First Baptist Church of Ardmore.

Bud enjoyed watching all sports, especially football, fishing, and watching Fox News. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Mary Ellen Rhoads.

He is survived by his wife, Vallene Rhoads; daughters Terri Howard and her husband W.R. and Sherri Brown and her husband Rod; brothers Eugene Rhoads and his wife Maxine and Jerry Rhoads and his wife Ana Marie; sisters Lucille Ellis, Zada Kimberling, Karry Harrison and her husband Bill, and JoAnn McGary; grandchildren Cary Howard (the favorite), Creede Howard and his wife Keely, Allison Medrano and her husband Joe, and Abby Dorcene and her husband Jeff; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4th at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Visitation is scheduled Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Mike Whitehead, Keith Lamnack, Eric Love, Rick Whitehead, Monty Kemp, and Dwane Perryman will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.