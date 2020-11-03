The Daily Ardmoreite

Ernest Dee Ballard

RINGLING — Mr. Ernest Dee Ballard of Thackerville, departed this life at his residence surrounded by his family on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 75 years, 10 months, and 5 days. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Church of God in Divine Order in Ringling with Rev. Ellen Abshire and Bruce Miller officiating. Interment will follow at the Petersburg Cemetery south of Ringling. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Ernest was born to the late Mr. Clayton Ballard and Mrs. Virgie (Taylor) Ballard Miller on Dec. 25, 1944, in Marion County, Ala. His father passed away at a young age and he was then raised by his step father Mr. Glen Miller.

Ernest was raised in Alabama then later moved to Indiana and in 1974 moved to Oklahoma where he and Lorene made their home. He worked for Weber Aircraft for over 23 years in various positions. When his children were young Ernest enjoyed taking them to the lake to camp, going out in the boat skiing and riding the tube was always an adventure with his kids. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren. Ernest was proud of each of them. He was a Jack of all trades he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, and hunting. He was affiliated with the Church of God in Divine Order in Ringling. His mother's family started the church there many years ago.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton Ballard and Virgie (Taylor) Miller; step father, Glen Miller; brother, Tony Ballard Sr.; and former wife, Helen (Miller) Timm.

Ernest is survived by his wife Lorene Ballard of the home; sons, Ernest Ballard Jr. and wife Carolyn of Sunbright, Tenn., Kenneth Ballard of Logansport, Ind., Leonard Ballard and companion Kaitlyn Gray of Thackerville; daughters, Jackie Beebout and husband Bob of Logansport; Shawna Ballard and companion Robert Pillow of Thackerville, Glenda McKenzie and husband Chad of Ardmore; brothers, Thomas Ballard and wife Kathy of Ringling, Bruce Miller and wife Cheryl of Ardmore, sister, Linda Hoggard and husband Sam of Ratliff City; sister in law, Barbara Ballard of Ringling; 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Micky Ballard, Michael Ballard, Tony Ballard Jr., Sammy Hoggard, Terry Hoggard, and Joe Taylor.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jakota Ballard, Dylan Weir, Chris Ballard, Austin Ballard, Carston Ballard, Keiran Ballard, Wyatt Beebout, Hunter Beebout, and Skylar Downs.

Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.