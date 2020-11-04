The Daily Ardmoreite

Betty Gentry McBeth-Vines

A Gathering of Remembrance for Betty Gentry McBeth-Vines will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, conducted by Mr. Jim Yeager of WOW Church. Inurnment will follow at McAlister Cemetery, Overbrook, Okla.

Daughter of the late Archie Elmo Gentry and Grace Elaine Fomby Gentry, Betty was born Aug. 26, 1938, at Carter, Beckham County, Okla. After moving to Ardmore, Betty attended Plainview schools where she was on the basketball team and the Valedictorian of the Plainview High School graduating class of 1956.

A member of the Mannsville Baptist Church, Betty was for many years an Orthodontics dental assistant. An active person, Betty owned and trained several barrel racing horses, a sport she dearly loved. She could be found attending many week-end dances. A person of many traits, Betty could sew with the best of them as well as cook a big holiday dinner for family and friends; but the times she loved most were those spent with her grand and great-grandchildren, they were the pride and joy of her life.

Surrounded by her loving family, Betty passed away peacefully at her Dickson community residence, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the age of 82 years, two months and five days. She rejoins her loved ones that preceded her in death, including her parents, husband, Burl McBeth, daughter, Laura Rose: brothers, Jackie and Floyd Gentry and niece, Kelly Sullivan.

Betty is survived by her husband, Steve Vines; sons, Arlen Rose, Randy Rose and his wife, Debby Bartels; daughter, Susan Stewart and husband, Marlon; grandchildren, Madison Jones, Justin Jones and wife, Suzi; Ryan Stewart; Randii Stewart Tucker and husband, Jamie; Kristin Rose, Riley Bartels and great-granddaughter, Sawyer Sue Jones; also her sisters, Doras Richards and Peggy Knisley; her brother, Jimmy "Bud" Gentry; and sisters-in-law, Darla Dougan, Anna Shelton, Theresa Gustine and Frances Vines.

