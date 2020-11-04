The Daily Ardmoreite

Kay Ann Youderian

Kay Ann Youderian, 75, passed away peacefully at home in Ardmore, Thursday morning Oct. 29, with her sons and immediate family by her side. Kay was born in Eau Claire, Wis., May 26, 1945. She attended the University of Wisconsin, majoring in Elementary Education and later receiving her Masters of Education degrees, in both Reading Specialization and Counseling.

In 1969, Kay and Jim moved to Ardmore, where she dedicated her entire career to the Ardmore City Schools, teaching 4th Grade at Charles Evans Elementary and 6th Grade at Ardmore Central Elementary. Over her 28 year teaching career, Kay instilled and fostered her love of English and Science to hundreds of Ardmore students. Kay particularly loved Science and the Solar System, and dreamed of being an Astronaut and flying to Space on the Space Shuttle, (she put her name in the hat for a teacher going to Space on the Space Shuttle Challenger). Loving the stars and constellations, she received a grant for an inflatable Planetarium, all of her Science students could look at the night sky and name everyone them! Receiving many awards and recognitions, even a nomination for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Kay retired in 2003.

Kay (along with Jim), lived life to the fullest, and retirement was no exception. Together, they embarked on countless trips, cruises, concerts and parties. Kay was the non-stop planner, and always had the next trip, concert or cruise on the books. Jim was just along for the ride. Some of her fondest memories were trips to Ireland with friends (1NB Ladies Tour Group), touring the country, not to mention all the Pubs. Cruises were too numerous to count, but Kay loved the warm sunshine, and the Caribbean cruises were high on her list. And thank goodness for all the “old” bands resurrecting their concert tour performances at Winstar! Kay had countless trips to Winstar scheduled a year in advance. Halloween and Christmas were highly anticipated. Their houseboat at Lake Murray was transformed to a Halloween spectacle, few could compete with. And her Christmas tree ornament collection of Lighthouses, always put a smile on her face.

Kay loved spending time at home with family and friends, and cherished backyard evenings with Troy and Ryan and their families. Cooking out on the backyard deck and playing games with all the grandkids are memories she took to Heaven. Kay and Jim both loved gardening. Kay especially loved growing lush ferns and palms, and creating her own backyard tropical rainforest. Kay’s dedication and service to the Elk’s Lodge charities and community events, were as selfless as her dedication as a wife, mom, sister, friend and grandma.

God’s plan for us on Earth is perfect, but we will deeply miss her, Wife, Mom, Sister, Friend and Grandma. We cherished every moment with you and look forward to the day we see you again.

Kay Entered God’s eternal home with husband, Jim of 53 years, her mom and dad, mother and father-in-law, brother-in-law, and niece and nephew.

Kay is survived by her two sons, Ryan Youderian, wife Lori, and children, Addie and Lauren. Troy Youderian, wife Allison, and children, Linley Youderian, Glennon Carevic, Sloan Carevic, Tommy Carevic, and Colby Fisher, wife, Katie and children, Hannah and Silas; Sister, Sandy Seldon, husband, Tom, children, Andy, wife, Mary Pat and children, Kristina, Melissa and Julia; Stephanie Nichols, husband, David and children, Whitney, Henry and Charlie; Sister-in-law, Jackie LaPoint, niece, Janice Majerus, husband, Joe and children, Rachael and Isabelle; nephew, Jimmy LaPoint, wife, Kari, children, Lexi and Bailey Witt, husband, Isaac; Jim Brietzman; Alex Steen, husband, Ian and child, Lainey. Kay is also survived by her loving dog, Rascal.

We all love and miss you both so much.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Elks Lodge 1906 scholarship fund (2526 S. Commerce St.), the Ardmore Schools Enrichment Foundation (611 Veterans Blvd), or Cross Timbers Hospice Inc. (207 C St. NW).

A special Thank You to Cross Timbers Hospice and Darla Hymel, for their wonderful love and care of Mom.

Graveside service for Kay will be 12 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 14th 2020, at (Rosehill Cemetery, 1604 C St. SE), with a lunch at the Elks Lodge to follow.

