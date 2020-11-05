Death notices for Thursday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Gracie Bell Clark, 81, retired bookkeeper and accountant, died Oct. 31, 2020. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Southwest Baptist Church, burial will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Healdton. (Harvey-Douglas)

Davis

Philip Rhea Matlock, 73, died Oct. 30, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)

Marietta

Aaron Shane Robertson, 41, Marietta, maintenance supervisor, died Oct. 31, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Sulphur

Ronald Lee Runyan, 60, died Oct. 28, 2020. Services are 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Sulphur. (Hale’s)