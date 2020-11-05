Death notices for Thursday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Ardmore
Gracie Bell Clark, 81, retired bookkeeper and accountant, died Oct. 31, 2020. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Southwest Baptist Church, burial will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Healdton. (Harvey-Douglas)
Davis
Philip Rhea Matlock, 73, died Oct. 30, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)
Marietta
Aaron Shane Robertson, 41, Marietta, maintenance supervisor, died Oct. 31, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)
Sulphur
Ronald Lee Runyan, 60, died Oct. 28, 2020. Services are 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Sulphur. (Hale’s)