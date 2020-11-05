The Daily Ardmoreite

James Ray “Jim” Dyer, age 83, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020, in Ardmore, Okla. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Craig King officiating and Wesley Hull as Eulogist.

Jim was born on May 22, 1937, to Ray O. Dyer and Mildred E. Wimberly, in Ardmore. He graduated from Springer High School. Jim attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural Journalism and a Masters Degree in Journalism. He enlisted in The United States Army on June 8, 1961 and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He was stationed at the U.S. Army Personnel Center. He also served in the U.S. Army CORPS and was honorably discharged on May 29, 1963. Jim decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and went to work for Brady Ranch in 1973. Jim attended First Presbyterian Church of Ardmore.

He volunteered two days a week and dedicated his services to two museums; The Military Memorial Museum and the Greater Southwest Historical Museum. He served in all capacities, including chairman of the board of trustees for the Military Museum and was on the board of the Greater Southwest Historical Museum at the time of his passing. The tools of our land exhibit is dedicated in Jim Dyer’s Honor. Jim is depicted in a mural of him on his Poppin Johnny tractor in the museum. His hobbies included antique tractors and blacksmithing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Elizabeth Dyer, and brother, John Dyer.

Jim is survived by his nephew David Dyer and wife, Cindy of Wellington, Colo., and cousin, Lynda Bylsma and husband, Kenneth of Ardmore.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.