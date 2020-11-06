The Daily Ardmoreite

Aaron Shane Robertson

Services for Aaron Shane Robertson, 41, of Marietta, Okla., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel of Marietta, with Mike Johnston officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Aaron was born on June 29, 1979 in Bedford, Texas, the son of Darren Robertson, Sr. and Marcia (Nelson) Robertson. He passed away on Oct. 31, 2020.

Aaron lived in Love County most of his life, graduating from Thackerville High School. He married Amber Mikel Reed on Sept. 7, 2007 at the City Lake in Marietta. Aaron worked as the Maintenance Supervisor for Walmart Distribution in Sanger, Texas for many years. He attended Milo Baptist Church. Although he was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and ride four-wheelers, Aaron’s life revolved around his sweet daughter Bella.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Darren Robertson, Sr. and grandparents, George Ernest and Patricia Ann Nelson.

Survivors include his wife, Amber Robertson of the home; daughter, Anabella Brooke “Bella” Robertson; son, Dayson Robertson of Beaumont, Texas; mother, Marcia Robertson of Sanger; twin brother, Darren Robertson, Jr. and wife Shelly of Godley, Texas; and sisters, Misty Bull and husband Kenneth of White Settlement, Texas, and April Elliott and husband Wendell of Healdton.

Serving as pallbearers are Darren Robertson, Paul Cash, Tony Thomas, Jeremy Riggs, Billy Lucas, Patrick Bowers, and Justin Riggs. Honorary bearers are Wal-Mart Distribution Co-Workers, Caleb Robertson, Ayden Robertson, and Ginger Hudson.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to The Toby Keith Foundation, www.tobykeithfoundation.org/donate/, address: 818 N.E. 8th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73104, or drop off at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.