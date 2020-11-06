The Daily Ardmoreite

Barbara Jean Porter

Barbara Jean Porter, daughter of the late G. B. Floyd and Lillie Mae Harris Floyd, was born April 6, 1940, at Ringling, Okla. Barbara grew up there and graduated from Ringling High School with the class of 1958. Barbara worked for the Ardmore Toyota auto dealership and several others, as their comptroller and CPA.

Barbara and Floyd Eugene "Gene" Porter were married Sept. 30, 1961, at Ardmore. The parents of a daughter, Crystal Ann, they were married for 49 years when Gene passed away, Jan. 8, 2011. They enjoyed bowling in their leisure time.

At the age of eighty years, six months, twenty-four days, and surrounded by her loving family, Barbara passed from life to life everlasting, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her Ardmore residence.

She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Ann Porter-Espinoza and her husband, Britton and her grandson, Dylan Porter-Espinoza; step-sons, Samuel Eugene Porter, Sr. and his wife, LaTresa and Basil Glen Porter; also a brother and sister. Barbara Jean Porter will be missed, but not forgotten.

Private family services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.