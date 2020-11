Death notices for Friday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Peggy Jean Mauldin, 88, Homemaker, passed away Nov. 4, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at Craddock Memorial Chapel. Visitation: Sun., Nov. 8, 6-8 p.m. at funeral home. (Craddock)

Enos

William "Broadway Bill" Richards, 76, Enos, Former Wrecker Service Driver, passed away Nov. 4, 2020. Services pending. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Sulphur

John E. Orsborn, 95, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sulphur. (Hale’s)