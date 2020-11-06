The Daily Ardmoreite

Glen Dale Carrell

Glen Dale Carrell, 82, longtime Seminole, Okla., resident passed from this life to his heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He died peacefully at his home.

Glen was born to C.J. and Zell Carrell on July 30, 1938 in the foothills of the Arbuckle Mountains in Carter County. He was a 1956 graduate of Dickson High School in Dickson. He began his Army National Guard Training in 1961 and served for six years.

Glen married Jan Scott Carrell, his soul mate, on Aug. 2,1962, in Ardmore.

He had a servant's heart and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Seminole since 1965. He served in many roles including door greeter, van committee member, Young at Heart committee member and Sunday School teacher.

Glen was a member of the Ardmore Slow Pokes Car Club, known to club members as “Round Boy,” and was an avid drag racer. He began an auto parts career at The Automotive, Inc. in Ardmore, transferring to Seminole as manager in 1963. He was their first employee to buy his own store. He and Jan owned and operated Carrell’s Automotive for 18 years in Seminole.

After retirement, Glen stayed busy running several businesses including selling cars, running Glen Carrell Properties, being a census worker, and driver for Seminole Auto Group. He enjoyed traveling and was a past president of the Seminole Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed doing sudoku puzzles and read a book a day. Glen loved making old-fashioned fudge for everyone, especially around the holidays.

Glen is survived by his wife Jan, children Chris Carrell of Shawnee, Ted Carrell of Seminole, Sandy Dismukes and husband Jeff of Norman; grandsons Garison and Chandler Carrell, Beau Dismukes, and Tony Carrell-Gamble; sister Diane Blakemore and husband Odis; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Earl and Bess Scott; brothers and sisters in-law, Joe and Glenda Carrell, and Robert and Ann Carrell.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Young Cemetery in Baum, Okla., with a memorial tribute to follow at the Ardmore Dragway in Springer at noon.