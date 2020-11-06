The Daily Ardmoreite

Gracie Bell Clark

Gracie Bell Matthews Clark was born June 19, 1939 at Wilson, Okla., to the late Carl Matthews and Lela Avery Matthews. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 31, 2020 from her Ardmore residence.

An oil patch kid, Gracie was raised in the Healdton-Wilson area. She graduated from Dundee High School with the class of 1957. After graduation she married the late Donald Duke. They were blessed with two daughters, Karen Duke Poteet and Emilie Duke Brewer.

Gracie worked in County Line for several years before moving to Davis, where she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Davis Business and Professional Women's Club, serving as secretary, vice-president and president of both organizations. In 1987 she returned to Healdton and worked for the bank there for 14 years, retiring in 2002.

Gracie and Robert Clark were married July 31, 2000 at Santa Fe, N.M., and made their home in Ardmore. She and Bob had a caring relationship, based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. They enjoyed traveling extensively with family and friends.

A member of the Southwest Baptist Church in Ardmore, Gracie enjoyed volunteering at Ardmore's Mercy Hospital for some seven years, quitting only when her husband's failing health required her attention and care. Bob passed away Jan. 11, 2013.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gracie is reunited with two brothers and their wives, C. L. and Lavada Matthews, Ernest and Joanne Matthews and her sister and husband, Jo and Bill Roberts, that predeceased her.

Gracie is survived by two daughters, Karen Poteet and husband, Robert, of Ardmore; Emilie Brewer and husband, Eddie, of Elmore City; step-daughter, Karin McAfee and husband, Tony, of Azle, Texas; her brother, Wayne Matthews and wife, Bernita, of Healdton; her grandchildren, Travis Poteet and wife, Meagen, Billy Deaton, Dawn Morrow, Sara Graham and husband, Josh; step-grandchildren, Holly, Heather and Hayden McAfee; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Southwest Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Bruce Kirby. Burial will be in the Mt. Olive Cemetery, Healdton, Okla., with the assistance of Travis Poteet, Jesse Matthews, Josh Graham, Alan Roberts, Jeff Matthews and Billy Deaton serving as pallbearers. Honorary bearers include Ken and Carl Matthews. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Cross Timbers Hospice.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends has been set from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.