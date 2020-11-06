The Daily Ardmoreite

Tara Sue Brown

Tara Sue Brown, daughter of Tommie Joe Brown and Sandra Gail (Millsap) Brown, was born on May 20, 1975 in Ardmore, and passed away on Nov. 1, 2020 in a Ft. Stockton, Texas, hospital.

An Ardmore resident most of her life, Tara graduated from Kingston High School in the class of 1991. Tara was a dedicated mother and loved spending time with her children. She had worked in the oil and gas industry as a pipeline welding inspector. Tara had been living in Fort Stockton, Texas for the past year and half. She was loved by so many people, she was a light that even death can never extinguish. She was most proud of her children and especially her grandsons.

She is survived by sons, Aaron Keeton of the home, Jayson Brown and Justyn Brown both of Marlow; daughter, Kaylee Quibodeaux, of Ft. Worth, Texas; grandsons, Hunter and Kyler of Ft. Worth; father, Tommie Brown of Hugo; mother, Sandra Brown, Ardmore; sisters, Tracy Hess and husband Shane of Ardmore, Christie Brown of Hugo, Taylor Aaron and husband Trevor, Kingston, and Ashley Van Cleave, Wilson; sisters from other misters, Keela Mullennex, Shawnee; Neecy Buchanon Brown, Ardmore; nieces, Lyndsay, Chelsea, Harley S, Harley Y., Dixie, Ashton, Taylon, Kalee, Jadence, Ashley R., Destiny, Denice, Deanna; nephews, Tyler, Logan, Dalton, Dakota, Ethan, Kevin, Kyler, Denver, Landon, Sheldon and TJ; many aunts, uncles, great nieces, great nephews and cousins; favorite cousins, Phyllis Parrott and Jeanne Cryer; grandmother, Anna Millsap. Preceded in death by a grandmother, Ethel Brown.

A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at 5652 Jehovah Road, Ardmore, Oklahoma, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Tara will lie in state Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers include Tyler Cheairs, Logan Yowell, Dakota Lee, Justyn Brown, Jayson Brown, Dalton Hess and Aaron Keeton.

Cremation-With-Care will be provided by the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. The family suggests that In Lieu of Flowers, memorials in her name be made to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, PO Box 90249, Austin, TX 78709. Words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.