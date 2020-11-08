Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Pastor Theodore E. "Ted" Clark, Sr., 86, Pastor of Children of the King Baptist Church, passed away Nov. 1, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory)

Peggy Louise (Joy) Litts, 84, owned and operated the Ardmore Answering Service for many years, died on Oct. 15, 2020, in Selmer, Tenn. No services are scheduled at this time. (Craddock)

McKinney, Texas

John Scott Phipps, 50, Business Owner, died at his home in McKinney, Texas, on Nov. 3, 2020. Services are pending at this time. (Tishomingo Funeral Home)

Ringling

David Walten Emberling II, 39, of Oklahoma City, Former Construction Worker, died Nov. 4, 2020. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday at Ringling Memorial Cemetery. (Alexander Gray - Ringling)