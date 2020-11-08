The Daily Ardmoreite

Jerry Beavers

WILSON — The family of Jerry Beavers gathered to celebrate the incredible blessings of his life of 87 years in a private service in the chapel at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson followed by graveside services with military honors at Rose Hill Cemetery. He passed from this life in a local hospital on Oct. 15, 2020.

He was born on April 16, 1933, in Kilgore, Texas. He served with the US Army from July 23, 1953, to June 9, 1955, and received a Letter of Commendation for high scholastic attainment on Feb. 16, 1954. He was promoted to corporal in 1954 and awarded the Good Conduct Medal in 1955 prior to his honorable discharge.

While stationed in Brockton, Mass., he met Lois, the love of his life. They were married on April 9, 1955, in Rockland, Mass. They were blessed to have 59 years together. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren deeply. They were the joy of his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing his guitars, fishing, camping, traveling, and woodcarving. He was a very talented artist and musician.

He was employed by Westheimer-Neustadt for many years before moving to Ardmore where he was employed by Sprekelmeyer Printing and retired after 32 years. He was a faithful and devoted member of the McLish Church of Christ and served as an elder at the Northeast Church of Christ for many years.

Family and friends valued him most, not for what he did, but for who he was. A faithful friend, father, and husband. He never had a negative word to say about anyone and remained positive and upbeat until the very end. He didn’t preach his faith. He lived it. He was a man of strong tradition and values, and the example he set will carry on to his loved ones in the spirit of the man who loved God first, and then his family above all else. His final gift to his family was knowing when God meets him with open arms, he will hear, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elven and Clemmie Beavers; wife, Lois Beavers; son, Gerald Beavers; sister, Helen Hinkle; and brother, Truman Beavers.

He is survived by daughter, Cathy Elmore and husband, Rodney; daughter, Lori Patrick and husband, Roy; daughter, Karen White and husband, Eric. Grandchildren Patti Hunt and husband, Stefan; Jerry Bostic; Shaun Patrick; Lindsay Patrick; and Paige Hawkins and husband, Connor; Blake Castleman. Great-Grandchildren, Austin and Preslee Hunt, Braden Bostic, and Deegan Patrick.

Pallbearers: Jerry Bostic, Shaun Patrick, Blake Castleman, Austin Hunt, Roy Patrick, and Stefan Hunt. Honorary pallbearers: Rodney Elmore, Charles Aldridge, F.A. Shellenberger, Paul Giles, Vernon Castleman, and Earl Mann.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.