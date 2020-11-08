The Daily Ardmoreite

Peggy Jean Gee Mauldin

Services for Peggy Jean Gee Mauldin are scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Craddock Memorial Chapel in Ardmore. Officiating will be Becky Jackson. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore. A family visitation will be Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Peggy Jean Gee Mauldin was born Aug. 26, 1932 to John C. Gee and Lillie (Jones) in Sanger, Texas. She passed from this life on Nov. 4, 2020 at the age of 88.

Peggy Gee Mauldin grew up in Sanger, Texas, until her family moved to Oklahoma City where she attended elementary, middle school, and high school. During her senior year of high school, her family relocated to Ardmore and she attended Ardmore High School.

From an early age, Peggy took on the role of a caretaker. She helped her mother every chance she got. She took care of her younger siblings and learned to sew, cook, and bake so that she could help her family. Peggy graduated from Ardmore High School in the class of 1950. On Aug. 21, 1951, she married the love of her life, William “Dub” Mauldin at the First Baptist Church in Ardmore. After their marriage, Dub served in the United States Navy. During his service, Peggy was a devoted wife and mother. She was meticulous, organized, and calm and always kept things under control. After their children were grown, she and Dub traveled the world while Dub worked abroad. They lived in Saudi Arabia for five years, and three years in Venezuela. They returned back to Oklahoma in 1988 to enjoy retirement near their family.

Peggy loved to sew and was an active member of Extension Homemakers. She was a gifted quilter. She entered many of her quilts in the Carter County Free Fair and won numerous ribbons. She enjoyed spending time gardening, cooking, and baking. She also loved volunteering at Northwest Baptist Church and the Ardmore Veterans Center. She was always willing to lend a hand and step up to help any time she could. Peggy had a servant’s heart.

Peggy was dedicated to her family. She never missed a game, program, play, or performance of her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and John Gee; husband, William “Dub” Mauldin; son, Bill Mauldin; and granddaughter, Amy Gatewood.

She is survived by her son, Dewayne Mauldin and his wife, Patty; daughter, Kathy Mauldin; daughter-in-law, Melba Mauldin; grandchildren, Jeremy Elrod; Aja Mauldin of Ft. Worth, Kari Holder and husband, Josh of Newcastle; and Jeffrey Mauldin and Jerrica Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Lydia Holder, Gracie Elrod, Ashlyn Pierce, Charlie Holder, Rylen Pierce, and Nash Mauldin.

Dewayne Mauldin, Jeffrey Mauldin, Josh Holder, Mike Sullivan, Bill Pemberton, and Randy Denham will serve as pallbearers. Honorary bearers are Nash Mauldin, Patsy Shields, Ronnie Gee, and Phillip Vance.

Online condolences may be made to craddockfuneralhome.com.