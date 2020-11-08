The Daily Ardmoreite

Saminthia Louise Warner

Saminthia Louise Warner, of Davis, was born in Ardmore, on Sept. 1, 1956 and passed from this life in Stillwater on Oct. 29, 2020 at the age of 64. Having been saved and baptized, she was at peace with the Lord when He finally called her home. Sami grew up in Opelousas, La., where she graduated from high school and when her family moved to Oklahoma, she continued her education at ECU in Ada where she earned a bachelor's degree in social work. Sami went to work for Child Welfare Services while also earning her Master's in Social Work from the University of Oklahoma. After several years with CWS, Sami went to work for Cross Timbers Hospice until she retired. She lived west of Davis on the family farm where she raised her son, Matthew. Her passion for caring and helping families in need poured over into her own family. She was a proud "Nanny" to her nieces and nephews and spent countless hours babysitting. In her spare time, Sami enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and singing as well as watching many classic movies.

Sami was preceded in death by her parents, Acie and Minnie Warner, a brother, Acie Joe Warner, and a daughter-in-law, Julie Grider.

Survivors include her son, Matthew Grider of Stillwater, four brothers, Frank Warner and wife Shirley of Ardmore, James Warner and wife Sylvia of Springer, Hershell Warner and wife Connie of Dale, Texas, and Edwin Warner and wife Jamie of Davis, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private memorial at a later date, but public memorials may be made to The Family Shelter of Southern OK, P.O. Box 1408, Ardmore, OK 73402 or familyshelterofsouthernok.net.