Thomas Gene Cullins

Graveside services for Thomas Gene Cullins, 83, are scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9th in Young Cemetery with Rev. David Colaw officiating.

Thomas was born June 28, 1937 in Berwyn, Okla., to Tom and Beatrice (Cochran) Cullins. He passed this life on Nov. 5, 2020, in Sherman, Texas.

After graduating from Springer High School, he worked as a Truck Driver for RC Cola. He then joined the Navy in May of 1958 and served until Dec. of 1967. While in the Navy, he worked as a photographer. After his discharge he moved back to Ardmore and went to work for Stromberg-Carlson at the Ardmore Air Park. After Stomberg-Carlson closed, he accepted a job with East Central University as an Office Clerk and Computer Resource Person at Ardmore Higher Education Center until his retirement.

He is survived by a sister, Amanda Johnston; four nephews, Jim, Gary, and Tony Johnston and Dawayne Cullins; five nieces, Margretta Cross, Charlotte Taliferro, Gerdania Guthrie, Jeannie Martin and Cathy McGuire.

He was preceded in death by mother and father, Tom and Beatrice Cullins, brothers; James Cullins and Thurman Cullins.

