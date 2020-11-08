The Daily Ardmoreite

William “Broadway Bill” Richards

William “Broadway Bill” Richards, 76, set off from his home in Kingston, Okla., on his final road trip to heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Bill was born in Houston on Dec. 19, 1943 to Willard and Clara Belle Richards. From that moment on, he did not stop going places. Growing up, Bill loved racing cars with his brother and driving his dad’s 18-wheeler. In 1963, he joined the Air Force where he met his wife, Kathleen Diana Reamey. They married on Dec. 20, 1963, and had two daughters, Diana Lorraine and Sara Joan and one son, William Jeffrey, whom Bill loved very much.

Bill loved meeting new people and traveling all over the country. He worked in many job fields ranging from clerical work, gas stations, fire departments, and oil field work. Finally, in 1969, Bill settled down (as best as he could) in Ardmore.

Shortly after, he began working for Broadway Tow and was soon known as “Broadway Bill.” In the 80’s it was common to hear him on the radio giving daily traffic reports and telling his terrible dad jokes. Bill was always willing to help anyone regardless of the situation. When he wasn’t on a road trip, you could find Broadway Bill around Ardmore towing vehicles, drinking coffee, and chatting with every person he saw. He trucked all thru the lower 48 states and Canada. If you were ever heading out of town, he could tell you the best route to take and where to stop for the best food and freshest coffee.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kathleen of 56 years, his sisters, Francis Ellen “Sissy” Jones, husband Sam, and Elsie Gelene Cummings, husband Joe and his three children, Diana Lorraine Childress, and son Randell Guilbeau. William Jeffrey Richards, wife Vonda, and sons Jeremy, Jason and Jody Richards. Sara Joan Taylor, husband Jeff, and daughters Alyssa Journagan and Jacelyn Taylor. Along with a truck load of great-grandchildren: Jacob, Daniel, Michael, Easton, Evan, Ella, Legacy, Jonathan, Shelbee, Lillian, Addilyn, Jaxon, and Jase. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Clara Belle Richards, brother Bradford Richards and granddaughter, Tamara Guilbeau.

A time of visitation and support will be Sunday, Nov. 8th from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Cremation-With-Care will be provided by the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.