Anna Louise Grissom

Anna Louise Grissom, professional artist and homemaker, passed away Nov. 9 after a brief illness. She was born June 13, 1926 to Carl and Velma Stringer and was dearly loved by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

A lifelong resident of Ardmore, she graduated from Ardmore High School in 1944. She attended the Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha for two years then transferred to the University of Oklahoma, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine arts degree in 1948. She majored in fashion illustration and did many illustrations for Daube’s Department Store advertisements.

Art was her passion and she continued painting almost until the end of her life. She first began painting in oils and did watercolor portraits as well. However, her favorite medium for portraits was pastels because she said the colors were so vibrant. She especially enjoyed panting children and flowers. She has sold and exhibited countless paintings around Ardmore and the state of Oklahoma over the years.

Anna was a member of the Ardmore Art Guild and studied with Richard Goetz, Jan Herring, Ben Konis, and Ann Templeton. Her work has been shown at the Charles B. Goddard Center for the Visual and Performing Arts in Ardmore, Red Ridge Art Gallery, Norman Wilkes Gallery, the State Capital in Oklahoma City, Gallery 26 in Tulsa and the University of Oklahoma Lightwell Gallery School of Art.

She was also a founding member of Holly Garden Club and a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed attending events at the Goddard Center and especially enjoyed Wednesday night dinner with friends at Two Frogs. In addition, she loved her Sooners and never missed a football game. A special thank you to the wonderful people at the Lodge Assisted Living Center. You made her final years so enjoyable. Also, thanks to Northhaven Place in Oklahoma City for making her last days more comfortable.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Velma Stringer; son Randy Grissom; and her brother Bill Stringer.

She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Bolding of Oklahoma City and Nancy Wilson (Jim) of Oklahoma City; daughter-in-law Gail Grissom of Gordonville, Texas; grandchildren Katie Wilson (Rebecca) of Denver, Karyn Madison (Chris) of Oklahoma City, and Geoff Bolding of Oklahoma City; great-grandchildren Michael and Emilee Madison; niece Page Grissom Worsham; and nephews Alex Grissom and Mike Stringer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Charles B. Goddard Center or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to welcome all to her graveside service scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Rosehill Cemetery in Ardmore with Rev. David Daniel officiating.

