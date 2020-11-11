The Daily Ardmoreite

Jackie Carl White

Jackie Carl White was born April 2, 1949, to Francis Harriett (Houston) and Orville Lee White in Wichita Falls, Texas. He passed from this life on Nov. 7, 2020, at the age of 71.

Jackie grew up in Waurika, Okla., where he attended school there. After school, he enlisted in the United States Army. Jackie spent most of his life as a carpenter but was a true jack of all trades. On Feb. 11, 1994, he married Donna Reeves in Hooks, Texas. They moved to Gene Autry in 1998.

Jackie was a man who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed working with horses, chicken fighting, trail riding and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids!

Jackie was preceded in death by his father, Orville White; twins Michael and Michelle White, and son Billy Jack White.

He is survived by his wife Donna White; son Clayton White and his wife Sharon; Daughters Tara Vance-Tyner and Traci Vance-King and her husband Joel, and mother Francis Michel; brother Curtis Lee White; sisters Rhonda Hildebrand and Sheila Elliott; grandchildren Megan White, Evan Christian, Matt Christian, and Karli King; and great-grandchildren Draven Christian and Kastin Christian.

Memorial services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12th at the First Baptist Church of Waurika with Pastor Bruce Humphries officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.