Jane Walters

Did you see that sparkle of brilliant crystals reflecting across the beautiful blue sky Monday, Nov. 9, when our much adored wife and mother, Jane Walters, arrived into heaven? As our hearts are broken on earth, there will be much ado from the loved ones and friends welcoming her. Rest assured, every hair was in place, every nail painted and enhanced by crystals, and makeup perfectly applied, for this is how she lived her daily life.

Jane was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Aug. 30, 1940, to Hugh and Frances (Hager) DeWoody. Living her childhood in Waurika, she stated “my footprints are all over this town!” Transplanted to Ardmore her senior year, she met the love of her life, Gene Walters, dating four years and married for sixty awesomely happy years January 2020. Moving to Duncan, they established a fun, caring home. She lived for, and through, her much adored children, Phelica (Daniel Tracy), Billy (Claudette), Brad, and grandchild, Cody, all of Duncan. She had many talents and was very creative, from playing the accordion, creating the most talked about birthday parties to being able to outtalk most anyone! She could charm with her beautiful big smile, expression-filled big eyes, and the amazing gift of gab.

In early life she was a hairdresser and then after marriage, she owned B&J’s 4 Lane Market and later Tans of Fun. She loved Christmastime and for many years had the most decorated home with a gazillion and one Christmas lights. The family would dress up and hand candy out keeping traffic lined up on 81 and Oak. She saw to it that every year her adult children would receive stockings (pantyhose filled to the brim with goodies).

Our “Plain Jane” was a treasured soul in all lives who encountered her wit, charm, and outstanding personality. She truly loved people and she felt blessed by anyone who passed thru her life no matter how brief a moment it was. She is survived by her husband and children, sister, Martheta (Micky) of Arkansas, and a very dear friend, Lynn Medford, of Duncan.

Due to her request, there will be no funeral; she instead would want everyone to spend quality time with their family and friends. An interment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Ardmore with Pastor Randy Southerland officiating, under the direction of Whitt Funeral Home.

