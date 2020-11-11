The Daily Ardmoreite

Pastor Theodore E. Clark, Sr., U.S. Army, Ret.

Funeral services for American Hero, Pastor Theodore E. Clark, Sr., First Sergeant, US Army, Retired, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home conducted by his son, Pastor Ted Clark, Jr. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in the Veterans Section of Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family will host a time of visitation and support Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

Pastor/First Sergeant Theodore E. Clark, Sr. was born on Oct. 17, 1934, at Ocilla, Ga., to the late Theodore Roosevelt Clark and Gertrude Hobbs Clark. Following a long and useful life to his family, his Christian faith and his country, Pastor Clark was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the age of 86 years and 14 days.

Pastor Clark's ministry began as an usher, Sunday school Teacher, and Deacon. He was called into the Ministry to proclaim the work of God under the late John H. Jackson at St. John Baptist Church of Washington, D.C. After receiving the call he didn't preach his initial sermon until three years later. He has been a dynamic speaker and evangelist, and it was evident the hand of the Lord was on him.

In 1957, he entered the U.S. Army, a career that was to encompass over twenty years. During his military service he received top honors as a PFC when stationed at the Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Ala. He was the assigned driver for his General and the distinguished scientist, Dr. Wernher von Braun, American-German aerospace engineer. Theodore was also a part of the military group that protected Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the march to Selma (with a .45 Magnum on his hip). Following his service in South Korea and Vietnam, he was stationed at Ft. Benning, Ga., where he was promoted to Drill Sergeant. At the top of his class, he was recognized for his ability to lead and was stationed in Washington, D.C., where he became the top recruiter in nation. Retiring from the U.S. Army at Ft. Sill, Okla., Nov. 30, 1977, he was awarded the National Defense service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, a Unit Citation with Palm, two overseas service bars, the Good Conduct Medal with Fifth Award, Safe Driver Badge with Bar, and the Army Commendation Medal with Fourth Oak Leaf Cluster.

Pastor Clark began his Ministry as an Associate Minister at St. John Baptist Church, under the Rev. Jesse Davenport. His first Pastorate was three years at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Wynnewood; then was called to the Macedonia Baptist Church in Ardmore for several years. He founded The Children of the King Independent Baptist Church over twenty years ago and began The Bethlehem House of Bread Homeless Shelter, where over 4,855 people and their families have found assistance and solace. Inside the chest of Pastor dwelled a very generous heart for his fellow man.

Survivors who mourn this separation for a while but will forevermore celebrate his life include, his devoted wife of over 62 years, Delores Y. Broadnax Clark; their four children, Beverly K. Clark, Deidre Richardson, Ted Clark, Jr., Mark Clark and wife, Sonya; grandchildren Oshea Chenault, Kieasha Richardson, Aisha Woods, Amanda Campbell, Dasha Clark, Yolanda Clark, Ted Clark III, Mark Clark, Jr., Gregg Richardson, Jr. Diamond Richardson and Penice Clark; great-grandchildren, Keiondre Chenault, Kei'anna Chenault, Teia'nna Chenault, Taliah Chenault, Amere Henderson, Cali Chanelle, Iana Campbell, Ian Campbell, Nathaniel Moore and Mark A. Clark, III; brothers and sisters, Ann Broadnax, Wilburt Clark, Ernestine Brown, Joseph Clark and Ellison Clark; also extended family members, Rhonda Clark, Ian Campbell, Gregg Richardson, Desmond Cordenome, Latoria Perry, Jaden, Talen, Miley, Kendrea and our newest family member, Baby Ava; a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and relatives. Special friends, Deacon and Mrs. Sneed and the Hodges Family; a special Thank You to the Ardmore Veterans Center where Pastor Clark taught classes for over 18 years.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, where words of comfort and condolence may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.