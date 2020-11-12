The Daily Ardmoreite

Armando Olivarez

Armando Olivarez was born Jan. 10, 1959, to Maria (Rodriguez) and Ricardo Olivarez in Uvalde, Texas. He passed from this life on Nov. 9, 2020, at the age of 61.

Armando grew up in Sabinal, Texas, where he graduated from high school. He married his high school sweetheart, Andrea Gonzalez, on May 6, 1978, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sabinal. They were married for 42 years and blessed with two daughters, Olivia and Areil. In 1981 they moved their family to Ardmore, where he could work in the oil fields for Jack Dohnam Drilling Company. They became members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Following his work in the oil field Armando was employed with Ben Owens Carpet, the YWCA, Ardmore City Schools where he stayed for 14 years.

Armando enjoyed watching westerns, the History Channel, working in the yard, and hat collecting. He was known for wearing his fedora, and was not recognized without it. The fedora was his thing and he wore it well. Armando loved being a Pappy. He adored his grandchildren and would play and wrestle with them as much as he could.

Armando was preceded in death by his parents Ricardo and Maria Olivarez; sister Benina Aviles; and brothers Rudulfo Olivarez and Victor Olivarez.

He is survived by his wife Andrea Olivarez; daughters Olivia Occhiuzzo and her husband Chris and Areil Allison and her husband John; brothers Carlos Olivarez, Ricardo Olivarez, Jr., and Genaro Olivarez; sisters Manda Olivarez, Virginia Ramirez, LouAnna Aviles, and Alma Olivarez; and grandchildren Miles, Courtney, and Mary Occhiuzzo and Samuel Allison.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Craddock Memorial Chapel with Father Nerio Espinoza officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

John Randolph, Joe Gonzales, Arnulfo Campos, Larry Olivarez, Chris Kennedy, and Ricardo Gonzales will serve as pallbearers.

