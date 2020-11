Death notices for Friday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Charlotte Sue Wilson, 65, of Ardmore, fashion designer, died on Nov. 7, 2020. Services are pending. (Craddock)

Davis

Jimmy Wayne McGee, 76, died Nov. 11, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Davis. (Hale’s)

Grady

Robert "Bob" Newton Burns, 68, formerly of Ringling, rancher, died Oct. 30, 2020, in Bloomfield, N.M. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Grady Cemetery South of Ringling. (Alexander Gray)

Leon

Marcell Harrison, 76, Marietta, homeowner, died Nov. 7, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Leon Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)