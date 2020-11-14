The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for John Raymond Reed, 81, of Overbrook, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel of Marietta, with Charles Campbell officiating and Michael Campbell assisting. Interment will follow in the McAlister Cemetery, Overbrook, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

John was born on Dec. 13, 1938, the son of Elmer Raymond and Essie Marie (Strickland) Reed. He passed away on Nov. 11, 2020 at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital.

John was a lifelong resident of Love County. He was a graduate from Leon High School. He married the love of his life Wanda Jean Campbell on Jan. 3, 1962 in Marietta. John worked as a pumper in the oil field for many years and was a farmer. He enjoyed raising cattle, planting his annual garden and going fishing. John was a member of the Turner School Board for several years. He enjoyed having get-togethers and spending time with his family and friends. John’s greatest excitement was cheering on his grandkids at their games.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Angela Welch; sisters, Alice Gipson, Ruthie Mullins, and Elizabeth Campbell; and brothers, Austin Reed and Ronnie Reed.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Reed of the home; son, Randy Reed and wife Sherry of Marietta; daughter, Karen Riner and husband David of Overbrook; two brothers, Don Reed and wife Betty of Leon, and Alvie Reed and wife Laura of Marietta; eight grandchildren, Erik Horton and wife Haleigh, Bradley Horton, Ra-Shelle Sellers and husband Randy, Hadlie Dunn and husband Heath, Ellee Barnes, Rowdy Riner, Julie Riner, and Mandy Riner; eight great-grandchildren, Kadence Wiley, Payton Wiley, Kole Wiley, Brody Horton, Ransom Fondren, Haven Fondren, Jacee Sellers, and Kamryn Buckaloo; and special nieces, Ashlea, Bella, and Ava.

Serving as pallbearers are Don Reed, Erik Horton, Brad Horton, Jerry Welch, Randy Reed, and David Riner. Honorary bearers are Ra-Shelle Sellers, Sally Walker, Tammie Morgan, and Monica Heller.

Visitation will be held Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.