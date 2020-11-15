Charlotte “Char” Ashton Wilson

The Daily Ardmoreite

Charlotte Wilson, “Char,” 65, of Ardmore, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7 after an 8 year battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 25,1955 to Wilma Ashton of Larned, Kan.

Char graduated from Larned High School, where she had an early affinity for fast and stylish cars that stayed with her throughout her adult life. She later studied interior design at Wichita State University. Char eventually found her love for business, sales, and design which turned into a lifelong career for her.

She especially enjoyed her last position as the lead designer and buyer for Scully Inc., a proud “made in the USA” Western wear leather company founded in 1906 that wanted to expand their market into women’s fashion. Charlotte played a key role in the design, sales and marketing of the Scully women’s fashion line.

Charlotte loved the extensive travel that came with her sales positions over the years. Her travel to sales shows often took her to Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles and New York City where she was a major buyer in the Garment District in Manhattan. She loved entertaining clients and trying the latest restaurants in these major cities. The highlight of her career was an international trip to Hong Kong that she found so fascinating.

Another reason she loved her job so much is because it was the perfect opportunity to go shopping for presents for the many nieces, nephews, step-daughters, and grandchildren in her life. She proudly admitted that she loved to spoil them!

Char married Anthony Wilson in 2001 and moved to Ardmore, where they spent almost 20 wonderful years together. The new city was a perfect fit for Char and introduced her to many of her favorite pastimes such as gardening, going to the races, or enjoying time out on the lake on the houseboat.

She made friends everywhere she went and enjoyed calling to chat, sending cards, or just checking in with many of the friends and family members she had. One of the things people will remember best about her is her beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed by many.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Anthony Wilson of the home; step-daughters, Abby Wilson and her companion, Adam Florey, and his two children, Braden and Jay Florey, of Ardmore; Rachel Maib and her husband, Aron, of Broken Bow; sister-in-law, Natalie Simigian and her husband, John of Coppel, Texas, and her children, Scott and Austin Simigian; grandchildren, Elli Maib, Carter Maib, and Addison Maib; mother, Wilma Ashton; sister, Carlene (Mike), and nieces and nephews, Jack and (Alyssa), Mitch, Brad, Alyse (Chuck) and Allison (Drew); sister, Gwen and nephews, Jeremy (Angie), John and Jordan; brother, Robert (Leslie) and niece, Olivia; sister, Gaynell (William) and nieces, Lindsey, Heather (Daniel), and Stacy. Charlotte's great nieces and nephews, are Larry, Adaline (deceased), Sara, Zoe, Rocco, Luca, Leighton, Olevia, Aubrey, Mikaela, Wyatt, Will, Annabeth, Morgan.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Craddock Memorial Chapel in Ardmore. A family visitation will be Sunday evening from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.