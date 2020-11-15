The Daily Ardmoreite

Christina "Tina" Lynn Clements of Ardmore departed this life on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Wilson Nursing Center in Wilson at the age of 55 years, six months, and six days. No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Christina was born on May 7, 1965 in San Diego. She was raised by her parents Mr. Bill Ellsworth and Mrs. Karen (Miller) Ellsworth. Christina mostly grew up in San Diego and had lived in Ardmore raising her children here for many years.

Christina graduated from East Central University in Ada with honors and received a Bachelors Degree in Psychology. She was proud to be a member of the Psi-Chi International Honor Society for Psychology. She had worked as a substance abuse counselor and was passionate about helping her clients. Christina loved reading, doing puzzles and always enjoyed watching a good Agatha Christie crime show. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Christina is survived by her son, Trevor Angus Clements and wife Katie of Dickson; daughters, Kimber Davis and husband Michael of Springer, Ashley Clements and fiance Elizabeth Argo of Ardmore; a bonus daughter, Marissa Clements of Springer; parents, Karen and Bill Ellsworth of San Diego; grandchildren, Alexander, Zoey, Nicholas, Brantley, Hunter, Jaxon, Kadyn, Kellin, and Konner; brothers, Paul Atchison of San Diego, and Wade Atchison of Florida; sister, Leanne Ketelsen and husband Jamie of Iowa; Many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

