James Clayton Kennedy, Sr., was born to the late Richard Earl Kennedy and Alice Elizabeth (Todd) Kennedy, on Sept. 8, 1939 in Alliance, Neb. James passed away at his Ardmore residence, Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 81 years, two months and two days.

James and Ojuana Kay Davis were married on July 30, 1960 in Las Vegas. The parents of two sons and two daughters, James Clayton, Jr., John, Julie and Jacqueline "Jackie," they had celebrated 53 years of marriage when Ojuana preceded him in death, on Nov. 1, 2013.

A member of the First Free Will Baptist Church, James grew up in Red Mountain, Calif., and graduated from Randsburg High School, the class of 1957. Being a born and bred "Cornhusker," James watched Nebraska Cornhusker football, along with the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR; in his younger days he enjoyed deer hunting. James had served in the U. S. Army and was retired from Michelin of North America, where he was a lead foreman.

In addition to his parents and wife, James is reunited with four brothers, Don, Eugene, Maurice and Bobby Kennedy that preceded him in death.

James is survived by sons, James Clayton Kennedy, Jr. and John Kennedy and wife, Melissa; daughter, Julie Woods and Jacqueline "Jackie" Shelton; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles and Cliff Kennedy; and sister, Sharon Scarborough.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory