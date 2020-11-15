The Daily Ardmoreite

Services for Maurissa Lynn Allison, 69, of Jimtown, Okla., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel of Marietta, with Rev. Ron Elmore officiating. Interment will follow in the Leon Cemetery, Leon, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Maurissa was born May 9, 1951 in Eastman, Okla., the daughter of Barney and Rae Alma (Williams) Mapp. She passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at her residence.

Maurissa lived in Jimtown most of her life. She attended schools at Leon, Turner, and Durant. She was a graduate of Durant High School with the Class of 1969. Maurissa worked as a tire builder at Uniroyal for 21 years. She married the love of her life, Charles Allison on June 25, 1994 in Las Vegas. Maurissa was a member of the Jimtown Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, tending to her flowers, traveling, and going to concerts. She loved her cats. Maurissa was a very stylish lady who loved to shop. She had many activities she loved doing, but her favorite thing was spending time with her friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Barney Mapp; and grandparents, Jesse and Maggie Mapp and Atlas and Fannie Williams.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Allison of the home; mother, Rae Alma Mapp of Jimtown; sister, Marsha Higgins of Jimtown; nephew, Cody Higgins and wife Jessica; niece, Lauren Tatum and husband Billy; great-nephews, Zach Higgins, Cade Higgins, Jacob Higgins, Cash Higgins, Hunter Allen, Maverick Higgins, Dawson Morris-Wright; and great-niece, Morgan Bugbee.

Serving as casket bearers are Cody Higgins, Zach Higgins, Billy Tatum, Chas Allison, John Allison, and Clay Allison. Honorary bearers are Linda Bell, Charles Lee, and former co-workers from Uniroyal.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.